Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CLXPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis initiated coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Cybin alerts:

Shares of CLXPF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 965,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,962. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.