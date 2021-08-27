CX Institutional Sells 857 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.