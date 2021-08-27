CX Institutional Sells 813 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.