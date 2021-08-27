CX Institutional Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intel were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

INTC opened at $53.13 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

