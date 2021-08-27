CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.05 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

