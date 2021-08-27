CX Institutional Buys 715 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CX Institutional increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.