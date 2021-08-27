CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $54.35

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $56.50. CVR Partners shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 1,282 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $616.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

