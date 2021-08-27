CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

In related news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,185 shares of company stock valued at $370,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.