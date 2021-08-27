Cutler Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cutler Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

