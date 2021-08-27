Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGM stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

