CryptoSoul (SOUL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,443.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $39,443.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00097726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00287638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.