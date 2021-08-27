Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

