Crown Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Crown has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $2,883.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.34 or 0.01291882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00328931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00188071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,897,767 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

