Critical Survey: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Domo alerts:

This table compares Domo and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -35.12% N/A -39.06% Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Domo and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vertex 2 1 2 0 2.00

Domo currently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Domo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 14.73 -$84.63 million ($2.89) -33.81 Vertex $374.67 million 8.55 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -48.09

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex beats Domo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.