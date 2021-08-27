Critical Contrast: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) versus Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 18.81% 14.17% 0.73% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 2.54 $3.79 billion $5.73 17.57 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Montreal and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 2 7 0 2.60 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $145.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Oxford Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada. The U.S. P&C segment offers retail banking and financial solutions in United States. The company was founded by Robert Armour, John C. Bush, Austin Cuvillier, George Garden, Horatio Gates, James Leslie, George Moffatt, John Richardson and Thomas A. Turner on June 23, 1817 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland; loan offices in Brighton, Farmington Hills, and Owosso; and an operations and lending center in Oxford. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

