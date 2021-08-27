Critical Comparison: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) & BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BIOLASE has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIOLASE and Lancer Orthodontics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BIOLASE presently has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 177.25%. Given BIOLASE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLASE and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLASE -42.51% -74.17% -32.24% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIOLASE and Lancer Orthodontics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLASE $22.78 million 4.91 -$16.83 million ($0.56) -1.32 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIOLASE.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

