Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 7,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.18.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CWEGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.