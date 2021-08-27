Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. Creightons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.60.
Creightons Company Profile
