Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Creightons stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. Creightons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.60.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

