Credit Suisse Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $463.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $463.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $459.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

