Cred One Day Trading Volume Tops $338,239.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $338,239.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.00745718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00097471 BTC.

Cred is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

