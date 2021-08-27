Creative Planning Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $26,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,399. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.94.

