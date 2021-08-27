Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $303.52. 26,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $303.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

