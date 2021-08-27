Craig Hallum Boosts Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $12.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%.

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $98,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,009.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock valued at $527,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

