Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $579.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 572.50 ($7.48), with a volume of 79468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.50 ($7.47).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -334.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 520.41.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.