Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Country Garden in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung forecasts that the company will earn $6.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. Country Garden has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.