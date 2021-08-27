Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.44 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

