Core & Main Inc’s (NYSE:CNM) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 1st

Core & Main’s (NYSE:CNM) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Core & Main had issued 34,883,721 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $697,674,420 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Core & Main’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

