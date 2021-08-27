Contrasting Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.43 billion 4.41 $401.53 million $0.02 40.00 Seven & i $54.45 billion 0.71 $1.69 billion $1.49 14.55

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sino Biopharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sino Biopharmaceutical and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 3.51% 9.59% 3.96%

Summary

Seven & i beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Qingkeshu tablets, Qianping injections, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Shoufu tablets, Jizhi tablets, and Leweixin injection; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, Sacubatro/Valsartan tablets, Tolvaptan tablets, Rivaroxaban tablets, Edaravone injections, Esmolol Hydrochloride injections, Esmolol Hydrochloride and Sodium Chloride injections, Polidocanol injections, Sacubitril Valsartan Sodium tablets, Urapidil Hydrochloride injections, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules, Taiyan tablets, Zoledronic Acid injections, and Yigu injections. Its principal products also comprise digestive system medicines that consists of Aisuping injections, Getai tablets, and Deyou granules; anti-infectious medicines that include Tianjie injections, Fengruineng injections, Tianli injections, and Tianming injections; respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqingsule inhalation powder; and others comprising Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections. In addition, the company engages in property holding activities; the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products; the provision of medical management consultancy services; and outpatient and surgical procedure. Further, it manufactures, sells, and distributes health food; and develops medical technology. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others. The Domestic Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in Japan. The Oversea Convenience Store segment operates directly managed and franchised stores under the name of 7-Eleven in oversea. The Superstore Operations segment manages supermarkets and specialty shops. The Department Store Operations segment includes department store business, which mainly centers on Sogo and Seibu Co., Ltd. The Financial Services segment deals with bank, credit card, lease, and other businesses. The Specialty store segment engages in the retail business that provides distinctive products and services. The Others segment includes information technology business and other services. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

