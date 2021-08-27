Contentos (COS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.15 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $89.77 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,750,405 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.