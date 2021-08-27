ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report sales of $11.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $42.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $45.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 273,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.