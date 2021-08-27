Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $206.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 1.7% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $206,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,068. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

