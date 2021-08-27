Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTL. reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

