comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $91.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SCOR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 385,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,583. The firm has a market cap of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 25,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,412.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $532,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in comScore by 1,990.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,128 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in comScore by 252.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,408 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the second quarter worth $573,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 44.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

