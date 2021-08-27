Comparing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

25.1% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Frontline 27.55% 15.36% 6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Frontline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.37 $517.96 million $4.96 9.58 Frontline $1.22 billion 1.23 $412.88 million $2.13 3.57

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Frontline 0 4 3 0 2.43

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Frontline has a consensus target price of $8.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Frontline.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Frontline on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.