Comparing Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -295.82% -109.68% -71.65% Positron N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viveve Medical and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and Positron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 4.99 -$21.92 million N/A N/A Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

