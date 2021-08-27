Comparing Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Positron and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Positron.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -100.14% -29.98% -20.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group $25.64 million 33.20 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -26.57

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

