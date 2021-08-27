Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.