Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 144,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

