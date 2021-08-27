Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 40,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,201. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

