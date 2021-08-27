Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IEMG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 616,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

