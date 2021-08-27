Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 197,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,624. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.