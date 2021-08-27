Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. 257,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,871,678. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

