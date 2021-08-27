Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.55. 3,177,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

