CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $3,361,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

