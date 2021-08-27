Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$168.02 and last traded at C$170.01. Approximately 26,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 50,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$170.10.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.82%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

