Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $432,894.08

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $432,894.08 and $59.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.