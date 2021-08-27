CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $54.27 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.66 or 0.00747767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00098403 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

