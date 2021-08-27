Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 174.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,395 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

