Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $5.94 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 381,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

