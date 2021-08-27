Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.86 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

